False flag operations are highly recurrent because they rely on the same mechanics every time: emotional shock, rapid media amplification, familiar faces, and an immediate push for public reaction. People get caught because they respond emotionally instead of observing the sequence. If you don’t learn to recognize the patterns, you will fall into the trap again and again. The objective isn’t truth, it’s consent. Learn to spot the pattern before reacting
By dimitri legrand