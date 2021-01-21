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Big Tech Censorship: Can Freedom of Speech Be Saved? -- Ron Paul on The Rubin Report
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51 views • January 21, 2021
Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report talks to Dr. Ron Paul, libertarian and former Congressman, about Big tech censorship, threats to freedom of speech, and his being caught up in the social media purge which resulted in him being temporarily censored on Facebook. Ron will discuss the power of social media censorship to silence platforms like Parler, sitting presidents like Donald Trump as well as any voices outside the mainstream. He will also discuss how the Joe Biden cabinet is packed with people who, while decrying the violence of Trump supporters storming the Capitol building, have been involved in real coups around the world in previous administrations.

http://www.ronpaullibertyreport.com/archives/big-tech-censorship-can-freedom-of-speech-be-saved-ron-paul-on-the-rubin-report
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ron paulcontrolbig tech censorshipfreedom of speechfree marketthe rubin reportcapitol buildingjoe biden cabinet
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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