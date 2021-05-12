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THEY HAVE LEARNED HOW TO FUSE BIOLOGICAL LIFE AND ROBOTICS. THE JABBED WILL BE A NEW KIND OF HUMAN
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6016 views • May 12, 2021
A new kind of "inhuman" for the new world order of things. You will be barcoded and patented and owned. All the old humans are to be gone by 2025.
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW
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