Dr. Meryl Nass: The CDC’s Recommendation to Add the COVID-19 Vaccines to the Childhood Schedule Gives Liability Shield to the Vaccine Producers
Published 25 days ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/498553

Summary：10/21/2022 The CDC and its advisory committee sneakily put the COVID Vaccines for Children on the childhood schedule, which will give a different liability shield for the manufacturers. But this is not going into effect until 2023, people have lots of time to fight it through governors, legislatures and parents’ efforts.

