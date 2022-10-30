Dr. Meryl Nass: The CDC’s Recommendation to Add the COVID-19 Vaccines to the Childhood Schedule Gives Liability Shield to the Vaccine Producers

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https://gnews.org/articles/498553
Summary：10/21/2022 The CDC and its advisory committee sneakily put the COVID Vaccines for Children on the childhood schedule, which will give a different liability shield for the manufacturers. But this is not going into effect until 2023, people have lots of time to fight it through governors, legislatures and parents’ efforts.