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The vaccine kills more children than COVID-19 ⚠ WARN! PLEASE SPREAD!
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129 views • January 22, 2022
All links used in this broadcast in one file:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BxJNrT9k92R3bGtOrAzPM9dA8wmAwooO/view?usp=sharing
Latest Public Health Data proves the Covid-19 Vaccines INCREASE the risk of Infection, Hospitalisation and Death due to Covid-19 – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/20/public-health-data-confirms-vaccinated-more-likely-to-die-of-covid/
Deaths among male Teens increased by 53% following Covid-19 Vaccination in 2021 and the Death spikes correlate perfectly with the uptake of dose 1, 2 & 3 – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/16/male-teen-deaths-53-percent-higher-after-covid-vaccination-in-2021/
Since children were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine deaths among male Children have risen by 86% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/10/deaths-among-male-children-have-risen-by-86-percent-since-offered-covid-vaccine/
Search Results for “children” – Page 2 – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/page/3/?s=children
Hypothetical benefits to adults do not outweigh the risks to children by giving them the Covid-19 Vaccine according to Doctors – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/07/27/hypothetical-benefits-to-adults-do-not-outweigh-the-risks-to-children-by-giving-them-the-covid-19-vaccine-according-to-doctors/
Just In: Criminal Complaint Filed In The Office Of The Texas Attorney General Alleges Murder and Crimes Against Humanity – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/21/criminal-complaint-texas-attorney-general-crimes-against-humanity/
A Destructive Plan to Transform the Global Financial System Under the Guise Of “Climate Change” – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/20/a-destructive-plan-under-the-guise-of-climate-change/
The Death Document – Evidence the UK Government authorised “mass murder” of the Elderly and Vulnerable by Midazolam injection and then blamed Covid-19 – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/19/death-document-uk-gov-murder-by-midazolam/
BREAKING – Chris Whitty approves roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine to kids despite a mountain of evidence they are killing children – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/09/13/evidence-the-covid-19-vaccine-is-killing-children/
How to help prevent Covid-19 vaccination of Children – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/08/29/how-to-help-prevent-covid-19-vaccination-of-children/
Report: More than 150,000 in U.S. killed by Covid vaccines; H1N1 vaccine stopped after 32 deaths – World Tribune: U.S. Politics and Culture, Geopolitics, East Asia Intelligence, China, Geostrategy, Military, National security, Corporate Watch, Media Watch, North Korea, Iran, Columnists: Dennis Prager, Michelle Malkin, John Metzler, Jeffrey Kuhner, John McNabb, Joe Schaeffer, Bill Juneau, Alexander Maistrovoy, Donald Kirk
https://www.worldtribune.com/report-more-than-150000-in-u-s-killed-by-covid-vaccines-h1n1-vaccine-stopped-after-32-deaths/
The rate of vaccine-induced heart inflammation in children
https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210913/The-rate-of-vaccine-induced-heart-inflammation-in-children.aspx
Children don’t die from COVID. They are dying from vaccines. Viva Vita! The virus is the vaccine. |
https://tapnewswire.com/2022/01/children-dont-die-from-covid-they-are-dying-from-vaccines/
They've now killed close to TWICE as many kids from the vaccine as have died from COVID
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/weve-now-killed-close-to-twice-as
The Covid-19 Vaccines have harmed and killed more children in the USA than all other vaccines combined according to official data – Rights and Freedoms
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/09/20/the-covid-19-vaccines-have-harmed-and-killed-more-children-in-the-usa-than-all-other-vaccines-combined-according-to-official-data/
Former Pfizer Exec: Children Are 50 Times More Likely To Die From Coronavirus Vaccine Than From The Virus Itself - Survival Dan 101
https://survivaldan101.com/former-pfizer-exec-children-are-50-times-more-likely-to-die-from-coronavirus-vaccine-than-from-the-virus-itself/
Cached Pages - Get the cached page of any URL
http://www.cachedpages.com/
Boys more at risk from Pfizer jab side-effect than Covid, suggests study | Coronavirus | The Guardian
http://web.archive.org/web/20210910172920/https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/10/boys-more-at-risk-from-pfizer-jab-side-effect-than-covid-suggests-study
SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccination-Associated Myocarditis in Children Ages 12-17: A Stratified National Database Analysis | medRxiv
http://web.archive.org/web/20210910173802/https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.30.21262866v1
Children 50 times more likely to die from Covid-19 vaccine than virus itself, claims former Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon is not actually true – TheLiberal.ie – Our News, Your Views
https://theliberal.ie/children-50-times-more-likely-to-die-from-covid-19-vaccine-than-virus-itself-claims-former-pfizer-vp-dr-michael-yeadon/
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BxJNrT9k92R3bGtOrAzPM9dA8wmAwooO/view?usp=sharing
Latest Public Health Data proves the Covid-19 Vaccines INCREASE the risk of Infection, Hospitalisation and Death due to Covid-19 – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/20/public-health-data-confirms-vaccinated-more-likely-to-die-of-covid/
Deaths among male Teens increased by 53% following Covid-19 Vaccination in 2021 and the Death spikes correlate perfectly with the uptake of dose 1, 2 & 3 – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/16/male-teen-deaths-53-percent-higher-after-covid-vaccination-in-2021/
Since children were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine deaths among male Children have risen by 86% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/10/deaths-among-male-children-have-risen-by-86-percent-since-offered-covid-vaccine/
Search Results for “children” – Page 2 – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/page/3/?s=children
Hypothetical benefits to adults do not outweigh the risks to children by giving them the Covid-19 Vaccine according to Doctors – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/07/27/hypothetical-benefits-to-adults-do-not-outweigh-the-risks-to-children-by-giving-them-the-covid-19-vaccine-according-to-doctors/
Just In: Criminal Complaint Filed In The Office Of The Texas Attorney General Alleges Murder and Crimes Against Humanity – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/21/criminal-complaint-texas-attorney-general-crimes-against-humanity/
A Destructive Plan to Transform the Global Financial System Under the Guise Of “Climate Change” – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/20/a-destructive-plan-under-the-guise-of-climate-change/
The Death Document – Evidence the UK Government authorised “mass murder” of the Elderly and Vulnerable by Midazolam injection and then blamed Covid-19 – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/19/death-document-uk-gov-murder-by-midazolam/
BREAKING – Chris Whitty approves roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine to kids despite a mountain of evidence they are killing children – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/09/13/evidence-the-covid-19-vaccine-is-killing-children/
How to help prevent Covid-19 vaccination of Children – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/08/29/how-to-help-prevent-covid-19-vaccination-of-children/
Report: More than 150,000 in U.S. killed by Covid vaccines; H1N1 vaccine stopped after 32 deaths – World Tribune: U.S. Politics and Culture, Geopolitics, East Asia Intelligence, China, Geostrategy, Military, National security, Corporate Watch, Media Watch, North Korea, Iran, Columnists: Dennis Prager, Michelle Malkin, John Metzler, Jeffrey Kuhner, John McNabb, Joe Schaeffer, Bill Juneau, Alexander Maistrovoy, Donald Kirk
https://www.worldtribune.com/report-more-than-150000-in-u-s-killed-by-covid-vaccines-h1n1-vaccine-stopped-after-32-deaths/
The rate of vaccine-induced heart inflammation in children
https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210913/The-rate-of-vaccine-induced-heart-inflammation-in-children.aspx
Children don’t die from COVID. They are dying from vaccines. Viva Vita! The virus is the vaccine. |
https://tapnewswire.com/2022/01/children-dont-die-from-covid-they-are-dying-from-vaccines/
They've now killed close to TWICE as many kids from the vaccine as have died from COVID
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/weve-now-killed-close-to-twice-as
The Covid-19 Vaccines have harmed and killed more children in the USA than all other vaccines combined according to official data – Rights and Freedoms
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/09/20/the-covid-19-vaccines-have-harmed-and-killed-more-children-in-the-usa-than-all-other-vaccines-combined-according-to-official-data/
Former Pfizer Exec: Children Are 50 Times More Likely To Die From Coronavirus Vaccine Than From The Virus Itself - Survival Dan 101
https://survivaldan101.com/former-pfizer-exec-children-are-50-times-more-likely-to-die-from-coronavirus-vaccine-than-from-the-virus-itself/
Cached Pages - Get the cached page of any URL
http://www.cachedpages.com/
Boys more at risk from Pfizer jab side-effect than Covid, suggests study | Coronavirus | The Guardian
http://web.archive.org/web/20210910172920/https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/10/boys-more-at-risk-from-pfizer-jab-side-effect-than-covid-suggests-study
SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccination-Associated Myocarditis in Children Ages 12-17: A Stratified National Database Analysis | medRxiv
http://web.archive.org/web/20210910173802/https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.30.21262866v1
Children 50 times more likely to die from Covid-19 vaccine than virus itself, claims former Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon is not actually true – TheLiberal.ie – Our News, Your Views
https://theliberal.ie/children-50-times-more-likely-to-die-from-covid-19-vaccine-than-virus-itself-claims-former-pfizer-vp-dr-michael-yeadon/
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