The vaccine kills more children than COVID-19 ⚠ WARN! PLEASE SPREAD!

All links used in this broadcast in one file:Latest Public Health Data proves the Covid-19 Vaccines INCREASE the risk of Infection, Hospitalisation and Death due to Covid-19 – The ExposeDeaths among male Teens increased by 53% following Covid-19 Vaccination in 2021 and the Death spikes correlate perfectly with the uptake of dose 1, 2 & 3 – The ExposeSince children were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine deaths among male Children have risen by 86% – The ExposeSearch Results for “children” – Page 2 – The ExposeHypothetical benefits to adults do not outweigh the risks to children by giving them the Covid-19 Vaccine according to Doctors – The ExposeJust In: Criminal Complaint Filed In The Office Of The Texas Attorney General Alleges Murder and Crimes Against Humanity – The ExposeA Destructive Plan to Transform the Global Financial System Under the Guise Of “Climate Change” – The ExposeThe Death Document – Evidence the UK Government authorised “mass murder” of the Elderly and Vulnerable by Midazolam injection and then blamed Covid-19 – The ExposeBREAKING – Chris Whitty approves roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine to kids despite a mountain of evidence they are killing children – The ExposeHow to help prevent Covid-19 vaccination of Children – The ExposeReport: More than 150,000 in U.S. killed by Covid vaccines; H1N1 vaccine stopped after 32 deaths – World Tribune: U.S. Politics and Culture, Geopolitics, East Asia Intelligence, China, Geostrategy, Military, National security, Corporate Watch, Media Watch, North Korea, Iran, Columnists: Dennis Prager, Michelle Malkin, John Metzler, Jeffrey Kuhner, John McNabb, Joe Schaeffer, Bill Juneau, Alexander Maistrovoy, Donald KirkThe rate of vaccine-induced heart inflammation in childrenChildren don’t die from COVID. They are dying from vaccines. Viva Vita! The virus is the vaccine. |They've now killed close to TWICE as many kids from the vaccine as have died from COVIDThe Covid-19 Vaccines have harmed and killed more children in the USA than all other vaccines combined according to official data – Rights and FreedomsFormer Pfizer Exec: Children Are 50 Times More Likely To Die From Coronavirus Vaccine Than From The Virus Itself - Survival Dan 101Cached Pages - Get the cached page of any URLBoys more at risk from Pfizer jab side-effect than Covid, suggests study | Coronavirus | The GuardianSARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccination-Associated Myocarditis in Children Ages 12-17: A Stratified National Database Analysis | medRxivChildren 50 times more likely to die from Covid-19 vaccine than virus itself, claims former Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon is not actually true – TheLiberal.ie – Our News, Your Views