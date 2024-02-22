2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 146 - Enjoy the insanity or GET IN THE GAME!

We often make reference to the end times and the Book of Revelation. My partner in crime here also says that “Revelation is a revealing of all things”. So, we need to question, what is being revealed?

We are being warned by many people on many different topics. Are we paying attention? Are we preparing? Are our law enforcement ready to respond. If “we the people” do respond and speak out and push back, will we be attacked, will we face jail time or worse… look at what they are trying to do in Europe.





As we discuss the topics today, we ask the question “are things speeding up”? Is tyranny and evil accelerating? Are we getting closer to “the Mark of the Beast”?

I can’t tell you how many times I read or listen to reports of the evil actions being perpetrated and the insanity of the general population that is going along with them, I find myself shaking my head and saying this is so insane you just can’t make this shit up!

We welcome your comments on these issues. Maybe I’m the one that’s “crazy”, or is that what the “owners” want me to think? Hmmm….