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FEE: 75 Years of Promoting Freedom and Free Markets | FreedomFest 2021
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0 view • August 27, 2021
William F. Jasper interviews Lithuanian Zilvenas Silenas, the new president of the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE), for The New American magazine at FreedomFest 2021 in Rapid City, South Dakota on July 22, 2021.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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