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Chinese Govt. Cover-Up Covid-19 Outbreak as UK Lockdown Extended
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70 views • June 09, 2021
Lockdown to continue in UK despite plummeting deaths & hospitalizations? A leading advisor for the World Health Organisation said Monday that China is still engaged in a “massive cover up” of the coronavirus pandemic, calling for a “full investigation” to be conducted by the US government and it’s international allies.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60bffe3790bf8072b69541d1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60bffe3790bf8072b69541d1
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