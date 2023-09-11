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Tom Renz | United for Freedom
Thomas Renz
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105 views • September 11, 2023

I’m opening up with some important news that isn’t going to be reported on unless I tell you, because I was there. I want my freedom fighting brothers and sisters to hear me here and trust me on what I’m about to tell you. This is an important and tough topic. Do you remember several months ago in Dearborn Michigan the Islamic community joined with the Christian community came together to fight the school districts on the pornography and tranny stuff that was getting pushed on the kids? It wasn’t widely reported because the mainstream media will do anything they can to keep this from getting out. The worst thing that can happen to the WEF, the great reset, the democrat party, the mainstream media is for ‘we the people to come together on anything. The power has always been with the people. They fear ‘we the people,’ it’s the one thing the elites truly fear, is that ‘we the people’ come together. Last night I had the opportunity to go to Michigan and speak to a group of community leaders alongside my good friend General Flynn. I went to a city called Hamtramck, it’s in the Detroit metropolitan area and there’s about 45,000 people that live there. They’ve made news recently because when all the alphabet flags were put out for June pride month Hamtramck said no, we aren’t putting any flags up but the American flag. Which is completely sensible to me. It’s a very reasonable position for a government entity to take. If you fly a flag for one thing they have to fly a flag for everything, they can’t have viewpoint discrimination it’s part of the first amendment, so they said no, the American flag and that's it. Hamtramck is a majority Muslim community and so we have another instance of an Islamic community saying they don’t accept this stuff being pushed on their families and their children. I went there to meet with the mayor and leaders of the Islamic community, and there were people from the Dearborn area as well, both heavily Islamic populated communities.

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