"Hypersensitivity: The Subtlety of the Serpent" [Gangstalking: It's BIBLICAL - 2 Corinthians 11:3]

Full Playlist - Gangstalking: It's BIBLICAL:2 Corinthians 11:3But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ.Genesis 3:1Now the serpent was more subtil than any beast of the field which the LORD God had made. And he said unto the woman, Yea, hath God said, Ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden?Revelation 12:99 And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.Recommended!:Zeph Daniel:Tina Plakinger:Feel free to connect on FB: