© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Hypersensitivity: The Subtlety of the Serpent" [Gangstalking: It's BIBLICAL - 2 Corinthians 11:3]
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • August 18, 2019
Full Playlist - Gangstalking: It's BIBLICAL:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoYtvMe2mwae_KAyxGorHit8Srgt5q6wr
2 Corinthians 11:3
But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ.
Genesis 3:1
Now the serpent was more subtil than any beast of the field which the LORD God had made. And he said unto the woman, Yea, hath God said, Ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden?
Revelation 12:9
9 And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.
Recommended!:
Zeph Daniel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXqy8snolmd-JgnsF3nHgg
Tina Plakinger:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBvbZKrrXA2pdBIB6ny5m5Q
Feel free to connect on FB:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1604556336
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoYtvMe2mwae_KAyxGorHit8Srgt5q6wr
2 Corinthians 11:3
But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ.
Genesis 3:1
Now the serpent was more subtil than any beast of the field which the LORD God had made. And he said unto the woman, Yea, hath God said, Ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden?
Revelation 12:9
9 And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.
Recommended!:
Zeph Daniel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXqy8snolmd-JgnsF3nHgg
Tina Plakinger:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBvbZKrrXA2pdBIB6ny5m5Q
Feel free to connect on FB:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1604556336
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.