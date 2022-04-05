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THE DEMOLITION PARTY NEVER MISSES AN OPPORTUNITY TO USE TRAGEDY FOR THEIR OWN BENEFIT
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70 views • April 05, 2022
The Demolition Party does all it can to contribute to the probability of tragedies of this kind. And if the supply is lacking, then they will manufacture a tragedy, real or perceived, in order to position themselves as the only light at the end of that dark tunnel maliciously created by their own hands. They have continued to implement this strategy over multiple decades, quite frankly, because it still works. Right now there are Sacramento citizens who actually believe, even though California already has an extensive battery of ridiculous gun laws, that more gun laws would have magically prevented the loss of life that took place on April 3rd. Or better yet, we get rid of the 2nd amendment all together and prohibit citizens from owning firearms, period - this is exactly what the Demo Party wants. As with every unconstitutional gun law written to date, this measure will only succeed in disarming the law abiding. Not one gun law in any state, to my knowledge, has prevented an individual from illegally obtaining a firearm. You know this and yet you still fall for the lie because the Demolition Party appeals to your heart instead of your head, why do you think they do this? Do you believe they do it because they have your best interest at heart? Governor Newsom doesn’t care about this mass shooting. Mayor Steinberg doesn’t care about this mass shooting. They’ve told us what they both care about most and it’s taking advantage of death to trick us into willingly trading our sovereign power for helplessness under the facade of safety.
https://news.yahoo.com/sacramento-mayor-says-time-healing-211759964.html
https://www.mercurynews.com/2022/04/03/california-gov-gavin-newsoms-statement-on-sacramento-mass-shooting/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THE-DEMOLITION-PARTY-NEVER-MISSES-AN-OPPORTUNITY-TO-USE-TRAGEDY-FOR-THEIR-OWN-BENEFIT-e1gmt6u
https://news.yahoo.com/sacramento-mayor-says-time-healing-211759964.html
https://www.mercurynews.com/2022/04/03/california-gov-gavin-newsoms-statement-on-sacramento-mass-shooting/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THE-DEMOLITION-PARTY-NEVER-MISSES-AN-OPPORTUNITY-TO-USE-TRAGEDY-FOR-THEIR-OWN-BENEFIT-e1gmt6u
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