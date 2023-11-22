Systematic Stalking: the Unnewness of Federal Intimidation and Lawlessness | Alan Hostetter (Mirror)

Original source (Bitchute): https://www.bitchute.com/video/rXbicFljl5ZVOriginal source (Rumble): https://rumble.com/vn9z8y-the-feds-stalking-people-they-want-to-silence-is-not-a-new-phenomenon-expos.html
Upload date of original source: Sunday, 3 October 2021
Title of original source: The Feds Stalking People They Want To Silence Is Not a New Phenomenon (EXPOSURE, Segment 18)
Channel name of original source: AlanHostetter
Channels of AlanHostetter:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jmtRa5g5hTYy
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/AlanHostetter
Source of thumbnail for image: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/pin/290622982199386540
For those viewers/listeners who may have benefited in some way from this video presentation: please consider visiting the aforementioned links and providing positive feedback to the respective content creator. Thank you.
Memorandum: This channel is not monetised. Hence, I do not profit financially from, nor Hence, I do not profit financially from, nor endorse, any advertisements which may be displayed on or alongside my Brighteon channel, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance. Likewise, any visual or video advertisements which may be displayed before, during, or after the playback of videos uploaded on my Brighteon channel are present entirely against my own volition and apart from my endorsement.
Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)
• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).
• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).
• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).
Possibly relevant tags:
Beast system, system of the Beast, Antichrist system
evil, evilness, corruption, corruptness, wickedness
gang-stalking, gangstalking, gang-stalkers, gangstalkers
national security racketeering
one-world governance, one-world government, new-world order, new world order, NWO
organised stalking, organized stalking
the programme, the program
Stasi
systematic stalking, systematised stalking, systematized stalking
targeted individual, targeted individuals, targeted people, targeted person, targeted persons
Neo-Remonstrance tags and authorised Neo-Remonstration:
J.D. Gallé
J. D. Gall
Blogger (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/neoremonstrance
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5094586
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@neoremonstrance
Twitter: https://twitter.com/neoremonstrance
The Isle of Neo-Remonstratio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.