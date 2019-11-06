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Former Obama officials sound off on Warren's Medicare for all plan
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25 views • November 06, 2019
In response to Sen. Warren's Medicare-for-all plan, former Obama economic adviser Robert Wolf said while he believes health care is a right, private insurance companies should still operate in the free market. Heritage Foundation economist Steve Moore, former investment banker Carol Roth, and FOX Business' David Asman and Jackie DeAngelis respond.
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