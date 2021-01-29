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George Soros entrevistado por Steve Kroft (1998)
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10 views • January 29, 2021
Entrevista a George Soros por Steve Kroft emitida el 20 de diciembre de 1998, en el marco de un informe para el programa “60 minutes” de la cadena televisiva estadounidense Columbia Broadcasting System.
Informe completo sin subtítulos:
https://youtu.be/AiqHiQYuoOs
Transcripción del informe completo e información adicional:
https://search.alexanderstreet.com/preview/work/bibliographic_entity%7Cvideo_work%7C2860692
Informe completo sin subtítulos:
https://youtu.be/AiqHiQYuoOs
Transcripción del informe completo e información adicional:
https://search.alexanderstreet.com/preview/work/bibliographic_entity%7Cvideo_work%7C2860692
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