https://gettr.com/post/p271jl807c5
01/30/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 72: The phased verdict of VOG not only has economic meanings for our fellow fighters but also significant political meaning for the NFSC
01/30/2023 对邪恶说不 第72天：对于VOG的阶段性判决不仅仅对于战友有经济方面的意义，对于新中国联邦来说，其政治意义更大
