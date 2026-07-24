The Collapse Is Coming: Are You Prepared?

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- Article argues modern civilization faces escalating systemic risks from fragile global supply chains and critical infrastructure dependencies today.
- Highlights Strait of Hormuz disruption and Haber-Bosch vulnerability as potential catalysts for widespread economic and societal disruption globally.
- Claims reduced self-sufficiency, automation dependence, and limited survival skills increase vulnerability during prolonged infrastructure or supply failures significantly.
- Recommends preparedness through practical skills, emergency supplies, backup communications, alternative energy, and precious metals for resilience planning.
- Concludes with urgent warnings of possible large-scale collapse, urging immediate action despite presenting speculative and disputed scenarios throughout.
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