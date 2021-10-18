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La Última Carta, Dr. Wernher Von Braun: Vienen Los Extraterrestres!
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25 views • October 18, 2021
El difunto Dr. Wernher Von Braun advierte sobre el último paso de la agenda del Nuevo Orden Mundial: Los extraterrestres, y todo es…
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CristoVerdad | cvTruth www.cristoverdad.com
Para ver este video en diferentes idiomas y para más contenido, por favor visite nuestra página web
https://www.cristoverdad.com/la-ultima-carta-dr-wernher-von-braun-vienen-los-extraterrestres.
CristoVerdad | cvTruth www.cristoverdad.com
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