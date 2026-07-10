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Apparently social media wizards aren't common sense wizards!
The Prisoner
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323 views • 2 days ago

Pride really did come before the fall in this one! Sources

https://www.facebook.com/TheDavidPride/

https://www.youtube.com/@DavidAPride

Music: The Cure - Disintegration

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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