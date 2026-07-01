Babylon is fallen: roman catholic prelate uplifts Islam at mosque opening in US

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The video was produced somewhere in Canada on June 30, 2026.





Ephesians 5:11 and 2 Corinthians 6:14-17 warns us from having fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness. We are to separate from infidels and unbelievers. And Muslims are infidels and unbelievers who reject the Lord Jesus Christ as the Son of God and as the Messiah (1 John 2:22).





Yet a roman catholic prelate participates in the opening of a mosque in Dearborn, the United States and uplifts Islam by claiming that he felt a divine presence as he approached the new mosque, and spoke of “our” wonderful imam and “our god” as if allah, the pagan moon goddess of islam is the same as the Lord Jesus Christ that Christians worship.





There are several similarities between the roman catholic church and islam simply because the evil babylonian roman catholic church CREATED islam:https://old.bitchute.com/video/xFgK7SyZZ3Ni/





Similarities include:





The Roman Catholic church had Constantine as their war general to defend the Roman Catholic faith while Islam had Mohammad as their war general to lead his false religion.





The Roman Catholic church had crusades while Islam has jihads. They both have a mass-murdering history.





Both the Roman Catholic church and Islam persecute Christians.





Both the Roman Catholic church and Islam believe in salvation by works.





Both the Roman Catholic church and Islam have suppressed the Bible. In 1229 and 1545, the popes of the Vatican put the Bible on the list of forbidden books to read while in most Muslim nations, it is not permitted to have a Bible.





Roman Catholic church teach Mary worship and prayers to Mary. The Muslim Koran has Mary mentioned 34 times and dedicated two chapters to her in the Koran.





Roman Catholics and Muslims both pray repetitive prayers. Roman Catholics use the rosary (prayer beads) and Muslims use the Subha.





The Roman Catholic church and Islam have their own respective holy cities as centers of worship: Rome and Mecca.





Cardinal Hosius does not hesitate blasphemously to say, “Better would it be for the interests of the church had no Scripture ever existed”; and “It would be better had it not been written.” - Institutio Theologiae Elencticae Volume 1, page 57, 1679.





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