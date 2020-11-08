Catherine Austin Fitts on COVID-19 & World Affairs - The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour - November 4, 2020

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A brilliant analyst of COVID-19 and world affairs. Catherine Austin Fitts is a former investment banker and Assistant Secretary at HUD, an insightful analyst of world affairs and staunch defender of freedom who has advanced my knowledge of globalism and its relationship to the catastrophic handling of COVID-19. She now manages Solari Investment Advisory Services. Catherine offers unusually brilliant insights into the tragic totalitarian direction the world is taking while working hard to teach us all to understand and to survive.