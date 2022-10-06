Ron DeSantis: Pine Island Bridge Restored in just 3 days!

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Construction on the Pine Island bridge has been completed today – just three days after construction began. Happy to have the state step in and help get our Pine Island residents back on their feet.
See construction underway - the B roll: