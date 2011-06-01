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THURSDAY, JULY 09, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2011-6P BREAKING: Judge Sullivan Refuses To Dismiss Flynn Case; May Take Appeal To Supreme Court
Judge Emmet Sullivan filed an appeal Thursday of the 2-1 writ of mandamus ruling last month by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to dismiss the Justice Department criminal case against former Trump National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (US Army Ret.) Sullivan is asking for an en banc hearing by the entire eleven judges on the appeals court. EP 2011-6P BREAKING: Judge Sullivan Refuses To Dismiss Flynn Case; May Take Appeal To Supreme Court – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/dH2l30qXo5p
GUEST: KrisAnne HALL is the president of Liberty First University and travels the country teaching the foundational principles of Liberty and our Constitutional Republic. KrisAnne is the author of 6 books on the Constitution and Bill of Rights, she also has a nationally syndicated radio show and a cable television show. KrisAnne has been featured on C-SPAN TV and C-SPAN Book TV. Host of The KrisAnne Hall Show, she pulls no punches, puts Liberty First and gives no quarter to those who hide behind party labels. Like no other host, KrisAnne will tell you what the founders had to say on today’s relevant issues . KrisAnne is a disabled Army veteran, a mother, a pastor’s wife, and a patriot. She lives in North Florida with her husband JC, an evangelist, missionary to Haiti, and former Russian instructor for the US Navy, and their adopted son Colton. https://krisannehall.com/index.php
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