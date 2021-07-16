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The Real Story - OAN Audit Media Coverage with Laura Baigert
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430 views • July 16, 2021
Laura Baigert, journalist for The Georgia Star News, gives The Real Story on why the media isn’t covering the breaking new evidence from the Fulton County audit.
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