Top Docs – Masks Don’t Work!, 3181

Good evening , I’m still reporting on the coup.

Kamala Harris, in her first speech as the new Vice-Presidential nominee misrepresented the severity of the Ebola virus outbreak in Africa, saying that Obama and Biden great work had saved the United States then.

[insert to: “… she’s an empty vessel.”]

I couldn’t have said it better myself. Harris is an empty vessel – Empty Kamala.

[insert to “… of harm.”]

Obviously what he is trying to avoid saying is that the FDA is flat out shilling for the biggest money in politics – big pharma money. But to his credit, Raymond Arroyo, is not going to miss his chance to be sure the hard connection is mentioned.

[insert to mandatory mask wearing]

I went to the grocery store this morning with Beth because she gets so depressed because we are in a heavily Republican area and still, we were the only two in that massive grocery store not wearing masks.

Like Beth said on the way home. It used to be that everyone would talk to each other in the store, but no more. It’s dead silent – half-dead zombies shuffling around worried if these two non mask wearers were going to give the cooties of death.

If Biden wins, I would bet you that he will attempt to make mask wearing permanent for all americans – even outside – even at the beach in the salt water. It’s absolutely crazy the way the people of the land of the free have succumbed to wearing the masks of political slaves – robots to this propaganda machine that is so obvious to us. How can this be true?

[insert to “… three month mandate”]

No me, me, Mr. Arroyo. Today we are just 80 days away from the election. That is 2.7 months away. It’s so obvious. Maybe, maybe, if we are obedient slaves, daddy Joe will allow us to poke one hole in our slave masks with a #2 pencil the day after the election. This is crazytalk!

[insert