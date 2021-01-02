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Rep. Steve Scalise Shot By Radicalized Leftist, Anti-Trump Violence Continues
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98 views • January 02, 2021
Early this morning, a 66 year old shot at U.S. Republican members of Congress. The politicians were practicing for a baseball game when the shooter asked someone if it was Republicans or Democrats playing – when he was told they were Republicans, he took up position and started shooting them.
Representative Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, and is currently undergoing surgery for his wound. The death toll would likely have been far higher, except for the fact that Scalise is the Republican House Majority Whip, and so had a permanent security detail with him. At least four individuals were shot by the assailant: Scalise, two police officers, and a congressional staffer.
Representative Mark Walker (R-NC) told a reporter the shooter “was there to kill as many Republican members as possible.”
Naturally, the left in general is going to focus on gun control, the race and gender of the shooter, his murderous spree as a “tragic expression of a legitimate grievance” and so on.
Don’t let them.
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Representative Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, and is currently undergoing surgery for his wound. The death toll would likely have been far higher, except for the fact that Scalise is the Republican House Majority Whip, and so had a permanent security detail with him. At least four individuals were shot by the assailant: Scalise, two police officers, and a congressional staffer.
Representative Mark Walker (R-NC) told a reporter the shooter “was there to kill as many Republican members as possible.”
Naturally, the left in general is going to focus on gun control, the race and gender of the shooter, his murderous spree as a “tragic expression of a legitimate grievance” and so on.
Don’t let them.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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