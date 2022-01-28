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Government PsyOp Underway - The Daily Breakdown
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25 views • January 28, 2022
Could the government be preparing for a major psyop under the guise of UFO research? Let's break it down - FreakyFriday style.
Buried deep in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021 is the establishment of a new government office. The Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group is tasked with syncing information about UFOs with NASA, the FAA, and the Departments of Energy and Homeland Security.
But there could be more behind this new group, like the continuation Project Bluebeam. Project Bluebeam, first exposed by Serge Monast, is a four phase psyop with the goal of ushering in a New World Order global government.
First, they will fake new archeological discoveries to sow seeds of doubt in the minds of Christians and Muslims.
Second, they will blast a massive "space show" where three-dimensional holographic laser projections will be broadcast in the skies all over the world in the shape of the prominent deity of the region. All of these gods will then converge into the Antichrist who will telepathically communicate to all people making them believe their god is speaking to them.
Lest you think this is off the wall, consider that our skies are being sprayed with barium niobate which is a critical element needed in creating holographic 3-D images.
The goal is to cause secularists to believe an alien invasion is occurring and Christians to think the rapture happened. Once mass hysteria is reached, citizens will beg to have the New World Order save them.
Pardon my cynicism, but it flares up whenever the government steps in to neither confirm nor deny the existence of anything.
Get more of The Daily Breakdown here: https://breakdradio.com/category/the-daily-breakdown/
Follow on all the socials here: https://breakdradio.contactin.bio/
Buried deep in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021 is the establishment of a new government office. The Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group is tasked with syncing information about UFOs with NASA, the FAA, and the Departments of Energy and Homeland Security.
But there could be more behind this new group, like the continuation Project Bluebeam. Project Bluebeam, first exposed by Serge Monast, is a four phase psyop with the goal of ushering in a New World Order global government.
First, they will fake new archeological discoveries to sow seeds of doubt in the minds of Christians and Muslims.
Second, they will blast a massive "space show" where three-dimensional holographic laser projections will be broadcast in the skies all over the world in the shape of the prominent deity of the region. All of these gods will then converge into the Antichrist who will telepathically communicate to all people making them believe their god is speaking to them.
Lest you think this is off the wall, consider that our skies are being sprayed with barium niobate which is a critical element needed in creating holographic 3-D images.
The goal is to cause secularists to believe an alien invasion is occurring and Christians to think the rapture happened. Once mass hysteria is reached, citizens will beg to have the New World Order save them.
Pardon my cynicism, but it flares up whenever the government steps in to neither confirm nor deny the existence of anything.
Get more of The Daily Breakdown here: https://breakdradio.com/category/the-daily-breakdown/
Follow on all the socials here: https://breakdradio.contactin.bio/
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