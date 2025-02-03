© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exposed! JD Vance chosen by billionaires to fool MAGA populists into electing him as next president!
87 views • 3 months ago
Nick Fuentes exposes JD Vance as a fraud hand-picked by Peter Thiel and other billionaires to be the next president | recent plane crashes are psyops to scare public into accepting AI-piloted autonomous flight | Cartels threaten to use drones for violent attacks on ICE officers | Panama will not renew Belt and Road agreement with China | Kash Patel denies knowing Stew Peters under oath, appeared on show 8x, opposes FISA warrant restrictions | Trump to shut down USAID | Tucker Carlson engages in viral debate with Piers Morgan | Alibaba releases Qwen AI that outperforms DeepSeek | Zelensky says $100B in US aid "missing" | Canada retaliates against Trump tariffs
