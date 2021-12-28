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LMNT Electrolytes Review - Best Quality, Value, Results
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25 views • December 28, 2021
LMNT Electrolytes are my new favorite supplement. They’ve raised the bar on the electrolyte drink market, in part because they include no artificial junk in a mix that’s sweetened with stevia. The drink packets are 2g of carbs, or 8 calories, each, and come in variety of great-tasting flavors. Plus they use the quality, bioavailable mineral forms magnesium malate and potassium chloride. These electrolytes help me while fasting, and to recover from drinking coffee, working out, and using the sauna.
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Source Links:
Fluids and hydration in prolonged endurance performance: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15212747/
Development of hydration strategies to optimize performance for athletes in high-intensity sports and in sports with repeated intense efforts: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20840563/
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Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Help support the channel @ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/brilliance
Very much appreciated!
Source Links:
Fluids and hydration in prolonged endurance performance: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15212747/
Development of hydration strategies to optimize performance for athletes in high-intensity sports and in sports with repeated intense efforts: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20840563/
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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