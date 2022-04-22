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Detox Parasites & Heal Viruses Using RIFE Frequencies w/John White: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #79
Merkaba Chakras
Merkaba Chakras
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77 views • April 22, 2022
Welcome to another episode of Merkaba Chakras. Today, we learn about the rediscovered ancient energy healing modality of targeting parasites, viruses, and disease with specific frequencies using inventor Royal Rife’s, Rife machine. Today, the RIFE frequency technology is in practice with engineer, John White and his Spooky2 machine. John, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!

Rokfin gets exclusive 1st preview for a week, then it goes to these other video sites. Please diversify where you get information by adding these platforms.
https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras
https://rumble.com/c/c-889303
https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras
https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras

For more information on the Spooky2 RIFE machine, please visit their website: https://www.spooky2-mall.com/

Get 3% off the RIFE technology using coupon code: MerkabaChakras
The referral link for Merkaba Chakras incentives:
https://www.spooky2-mall.com/merkabachakras/ref/357/
https://www.frequencyheals.com/
https://www.spooky2academy.com/

RIFE & Sound Frequencies suggested as a DETOX protocol:
https://healthfreedomdefense.org/covid-injection-detox-protocols/

To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/

Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/

#Detox, #RIFE, #Frequencies, #Spooky2Machine, #SoundHealing, #EnergyHealing, #JohnWhite, #Parasites, #Virus, #Disease, #EarthSchumannResonance, #EarthFrequencies, #BuddhistChantsMantras, #KwanYinChants, #ShivaChant, #ParallelRealities, #RealityShifts, #Multiverse, #BeyondSpirituality, #EscapeTheMatrix, #Samsara, #PreLifePlanning, #Reincarnation, #DimensionsParallelRealities, #GodConsciousness, #MerkabaChakrasPodcast, #VonGalt, #LaosAuthors, #Buddhism, #MetaphysicCourses, #Nirvana, #SpiritualEmptiness, #SourceCode, #MasterTeachers, #BuddhasBodhisattvas, #6thSenses, #Metaphysics, #NewEarth, #5thDimension, #Consciousness, #SpiritualAwakening, #CymaticsResearch
Keywords
detoxconsciousnessdiseaseparasitesvirusenergy healingbuddhismsound healingrife frequenciesmerkaba chakras podcastearth schumann resonanceearth frequenciesspooky2 machinejohn white
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