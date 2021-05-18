10,000 DOCTORS & 1000 LAWYERS SUE WHO, CDC & DAVOS GROUP; MARICOPA COUNTY LEAKED AUDIT RESULTS

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
21197 subscribers
This show I cover multiple topics which I have researched and published articles on at https://SarahWestall.com. Topics include Crimes Against Humanity Lawsuit by over 10K doctors and 1K lawyers, Open Letter from 125 retired Generals and Admirals on National Security issues and more, Leaked Maricopa County Audit results, University of Pennsylvania Study on mRNA Vaccines, a sneak peak of my interview on the Dave Hodges Common Sense Show, and more!
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.