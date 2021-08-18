URGENT: La Quinta Columna calls on people to record and share videos of Geiger counter measurements

ORWELL CITY - August 14, 2021



New measurements made with analog Geiger counters have reached La Quinta Columna. As the video they showed yesterday, the latest ones they have received also show that there's ionizing radiation in the environment.



This further reinforces the hypothesis made by Dr. José Luis Sevillano and biostatistician Ricardo Delgado regarding the true origin of the disease known as COVID-19.



The Spanish duo has several theories on the matter. A 5G antenna is supposed to emit non-ionizing radiation, and yet, Geiger counters reveal that these antennas are real weapons with which they are sickening and killing the world's population under the guise of a virus that has never been isolated, purified, or characterized.



Among the theories that have been put forward, there's the possibility that the graphene in the environment ?spread by chemtrails? is being stimulated by the non-ionizing waves emitted by the 5G antennas. As well as the possibility that the antennas themselves have graphene plates or something in their structure that multiplies the signal placing it in the range of ionization.



This is a real concern. It's no longer just about graphene or about people, and almost everything is magnetic. No one thought that, at some point, ionizing type waves would ever be measured in the environment. The world's population is, literally, being irradiated and falling ill, thinking that because of a virus that no one can prove exists.



La Quinta Columna calls on all those who have an analog Geiger counter to record and share with their videos of the measurements they make. They should not forget to mention the place, day, and time when such videos are recorded.