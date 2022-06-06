The Morgans Heeded Mr. Miles Guo’s Warning and Did Not Get Vaccinated

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【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】06/04/2022 In the interview with Mrs. Morgan, Mr. Miles Guo states that the birth of the NFSC was in accordance with God’s will to eliminate the CCP, an unprecedented cancer on the earth; and, very fortunately, the Morgans heeded Mr. Guo’s warning and did not get vaccinated.