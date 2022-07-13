What Does it MEAN that the Vatican is BUILT To Represent a SERPENT ?? Jesus is COMING.. That's What

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"Just watch" (From Jonathan's original description) ************************* Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues: Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8 Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/ Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com ************************* To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below: KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend