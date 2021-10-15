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April 2020 Paterson NJ Mayor Andre Sayegh Tests Positive Covid-19 NOT PARODY Facebook Live
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30 views • October 15, 2021
April 2020 Paterson NJ Mayor Andre Sayegh Tests Positive Covid-19 NOT PARODY Facebook Live
CBS New York
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-V0wp4cMH_0
April 2020 Paterson NJ Mayor Andre Sayegh Tests Positive Covid-19 NOT PARODY Facebook Page Announcement
Paterson Mayor Tests Positive For COVID-19
CBS New York
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-V0wp4cMH_0
April 2020 Paterson NJ Mayor Andre Sayegh Tests Positive Covid-19 NOT PARODY Facebook Page Announcement
Paterson Mayor Tests Positive For COVID-19
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