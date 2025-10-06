Precipice Of Peace?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump is promising an eternal peace deal which could start soon. Daniel 9:24-27 foretells of an increased brit (peace covenant) for seven years that would start the Tribulation. Which of the possible peace deals and on which day will start the Tribulation? 1. Gaza Peace Deal? What exact day? 2. Abraham Accords? What exact day? 3. Russia-Ukraine Deal? What exact day? 4. World Peace? What exact day? Let's examine why the final seven years could start this fall of 2025.