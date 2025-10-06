BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Precipice Of Peace?
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
17 views • 1 day ago

Trump is promising an eternal peace deal which could start soon. Daniel 9:24-27 foretells of an increased brit (peace covenant) for seven years that would start the Tribulation. Which of the possible peace deals and on which day will start the Tribulation? 1. Gaza Peace Deal? What exact day? 2. Abraham Accords? What exact day? 3. Russia-Ukraine Deal? What exact day? 4. World Peace? What exact day? Let's examine why the final seven years could start this fall of 2025.

trumpisraelbible prophecypeacerevelationkushnerend of days
