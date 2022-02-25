© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
2/23/2022 Miles Guo: Putin has brought down the world’s finance and economy at a minimal cost, and Xi the Sun thinks he can take this opportunity to invade Taiwan. However, it is the Chinese people who will unfortunately have to pay a huge price