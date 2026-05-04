Firing Squad - Trump Approves Pot - Speaking American

Trump’s Justice Department is bringing back firing squads for federal executions





The Justice Department announced Friday it is continuing to clear the way for expediting federal death-penalty cases, including by expanding the manners of execution to include death by firing squad.





Under President Joe Biden, the Justice Department reversed much of the work done under President Donald Trump’s first administration related to expanding the death penalty in federal cases, which the Justice Department has been peeling back.





“Among the actions taken are readopting the lethal injection protocol utilized during the first Trump Administration,” the Justice Department said in a release Friday, “expanding the protocol to include additional manners of execution such as the firing squad, and streamlining internal processes to expedite death penalty cases.”





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-s-justice-department-is-bringing-back-firing-squads-for-federal-executions/ar-AA21E93N









Trump admin loosens regulations on state-licensed medical marijuana





AG Todd Blanche's order reclassifies marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III





President Donald Trump's administration is reclassifying state-licensed marijuana as a "less-dangerous" drug, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Thursday.





Blanche signed an order reclassifying FDA-approved and state-licensed marijuana from Schedule I – reserved for drugs like heroin – to the less strict Schedule III.





"The Department of Justice is delivering on President Trump’s promise to expand Americans’ access to medical treatment options," Blanche said in a statement.





"This rescheduling action allows for research on the safety and efficacy of this substance, ultimately providing patients with better care and doctors with more reliable information," he said.





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-admin-loosens-regulations-state-licensed-medical-marijuana









Designating English as the Official Language of The United States





Section 1. Purpose and Policy. From the founding of our Republic, English has been used as our national language. Our Nation’s historic governing documents, including the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, have all been written in English. It is therefore long past time that English is declared as the official language of the United States. A nationally designated language is at the core of a unified and cohesive society, and the United States is strengthened by a citizenry that can freely exchange ideas in one shared language.





https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/designating-english-as-the-official-language-of-the-united-states/









Why isn’t ‘American’ a language?





Britain and the US share a common language – but English is spoken and spelled very differently on each side of the Atlantic. James Harbeck finds out why.





Why does American English take such liberties with our common tongue?





On the other hand, why has it not taken more liberties? English speakers first started colonising America more than 400 years ago. Since then, American English has been evolving, influenced by other languages, culture and technology. As the linguist Max Weinreich said, a language is a dialect with an army and a navy; the US has been an independent country for more than two centuries – and boasts the world’s most powerful examples of both. So why is American not a separate language? Or should we view it as one? How did it come to be so different, and how did it not come to be more different?





https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20150715-why-isnt-american-a-language