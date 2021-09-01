© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australia Mandates QR Codes to Go to the Park
Follow
0
Share
Report
181 views • September 01, 2021
Australia, in a stunning announcement, said that they were mandating QR codes for visits to the park with your kid, one parent only can go, and no taking down of masks for eating or drinking. Why? Because they'd caught people from different families visiting with one another, and the only way to stop transmission is to keep people from seeing each other face-to-face. Major dystopian step here. Not to mention that transmission with or without a mask is at 1.8%, so he's straight up lying.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.