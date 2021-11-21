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The Coming Omega Variant: What Happens in Israel Does NOT Stay in Israel - The Zionists Plan For All the Goyim
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241 views • November 21, 2021
Ever since the COVID psyop began - if you have been paying attention - you would have noticed that the Israeli State has been the leading charge in how the 'script' for the Coronavirus narrative is to be followed. They are always the 'first' in everything Covid related. You have Anthony Fauci and Sanjeep Gupta from CNN referring to how Israel is dealing with the virus and they are following Israel's lead. Gupta and Fauci said this week that Israel is one month ahead of every other country in dealing with the virus so they follow Israel's lead regarding the Delta variant, which is turning into the Omega variant and they are now going through extreme 'War Games' on dealing with the coming variant. Gupta and Fauci were also talking about following Israel's lead in regards to giving out Booster shots. The vaccine is a joke and does not provide any protection. The only thing that the vaccine is doing is injuring people and killing some with adverse reactions. We must continue to watch Israel as they are the lead hands in pushing the Covid Plandemic and Fauci is following his Jewish handler's lead.
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Related video links:
FAUCI AND GATES ADMIT COVID VACCINE DOES NOT WORK, BUT WHY?
The New American
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AGsNl8T4nC3i/
💥ALERT💥 OMEGA Outbreak War Games ...👉They Are Preparing For Something BIG
We Are Awake News TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_-YvR1N930&;ab_channel=WeAreAwakeNewsTV
Jacinda Ardern ends press conference after being heckled over Covid vaccines
Guardian News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ka30qau1u6A&;ab_channel=GuardianNews
Heckler forces PM Jacinda Ardern to abandon press conference
nzherald.co.nz
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Yzu8AXG-tU&;ab_channel=nzherald.co.nz
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTik
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
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Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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