79 Zionist military vehicles were destroyed in just 3 days
The Prisoner
Published 12 hours ago

According to the military wing of the Hamas Resistance movement the al-Qassam Brigades, 79 Israeli military vehicles were destroyed during 72 hours in the attack zone in Gaza City. In one of the fierce clashes in the Shujaieya neighborhood, Hamas directly targeted several vehicles, launching anti-tank missiles and setting them on fire.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
gazaidfurban combatal-qassam brigadesshujaieya neighborhood

