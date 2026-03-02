Yemen's Red Sea Closure and Somaliland's Strategic Importance, an interview with Michael Yon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If the Red Sea tightens, global trade trembles. Add Somaliland’s location near Bab el-Mandeb and you see why this corridor matters. Ports, migration routes, and maritime control are converging into one flashpoint. This isn’t random chaos — it’s strategic positioning years in the making.
#RedSea #Somaliland #MaritimeSecurity #GlobalTrade #StrategicChokepoints #SupplyChain
