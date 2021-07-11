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What Pisses Me Off About The Texas Church Massacre
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31 views • July 11, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3886/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-texas-church-massacre
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3886-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-texas-church-massacre
On November 5th, 2017, Devin Patrick Kelley walked into First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas, wearing tactical gear and carrying a military style assault rifle, opening fire and killing 26 Christians and injuring 24 others. After being shot by a gun carrying church neighbor, Kelley fled the church and was later found dead in his vehicle.
Links
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4851812/texas-church-shooting-boy-family-murdered-devin-kelley-2/#comments http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/momma-covered-them-brave-mum-11476103 http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/11/06/texas-church-shooting-who-is-gunman-devin-patrick-kelley.html https://www.theepochtimes.com/secularization-and-mass-shootings-in-america_2331372.html
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3886/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-texas-church-massacre
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3886-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-texas-church-massacre
On November 5th, 2017, Devin Patrick Kelley walked into First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas, wearing tactical gear and carrying a military style assault rifle, opening fire and killing 26 Christians and injuring 24 others. After being shot by a gun carrying church neighbor, Kelley fled the church and was later found dead in his vehicle.
Links
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4851812/texas-church-shooting-boy-family-murdered-devin-kelley-2/#comments http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/momma-covered-them-brave-mum-11476103 http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/11/06/texas-church-shooting-who-is-gunman-devin-patrick-kelley.html https://www.theepochtimes.com/secularization-and-mass-shootings-in-america_2331372.html
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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