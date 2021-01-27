Sedona police refuse to take a report and talk to taxpaying US citizen socializing instead.



One of their cops forced me to stand and walk on a previous occasion when I told him I had a seriously injured neck. The cop illegally threatened me forcing me to standup and walk resulting in me getting a serious neck fracture that I now am told to get risky surgery to fix. The cop refused to offer any medical assistance. This was a Sedona cop on a previous occasion in October 2020. This video shows another sedona cop refusing to take a report/criminal complaint from me on another cop and instead ignoring me and socializing.



Note: He is also not wearing a mask while the City of Sedona mandates wearing masks and harasses people for not wearing them. I was also going to ask how to file a public records request on how many illegal aliens the Sedona Police turn over to ICE as I've observed many illegal aliens still in Arizona.