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Sedona police refuse to take a report and talk to taxpaying US citizen socializing instead.
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70 views • January 27, 2021
Sedona police refuse to take a report and talk to taxpaying US citizen socializing instead.
One of their cops forced me to stand and walk on a previous occasion when I told him I had a seriously injured neck. The cop illegally threatened me forcing me to standup and walk resulting in me getting a serious neck fracture that I now am told to get risky surgery to fix. The cop refused to offer any medical assistance. This was a Sedona cop on a previous occasion in October 2020. This video shows another sedona cop refusing to take a report/criminal complaint from me on another cop and instead ignoring me and socializing.
Note: He is also not wearing a mask while the City of Sedona mandates wearing masks and harasses people for not wearing them. I was also going to ask how to file a public records request on how many illegal aliens the Sedona Police turn over to ICE as I've observed many illegal aliens still in Arizona.
One of their cops forced me to stand and walk on a previous occasion when I told him I had a seriously injured neck. The cop illegally threatened me forcing me to standup and walk resulting in me getting a serious neck fracture that I now am told to get risky surgery to fix. The cop refused to offer any medical assistance. This was a Sedona cop on a previous occasion in October 2020. This video shows another sedona cop refusing to take a report/criminal complaint from me on another cop and instead ignoring me and socializing.
Note: He is also not wearing a mask while the City of Sedona mandates wearing masks and harasses people for not wearing them. I was also going to ask how to file a public records request on how many illegal aliens the Sedona Police turn over to ICE as I've observed many illegal aliens still in Arizona.
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