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The devil is flexing on the church
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130 views • October 23, 2021
In this video, we show how the devil is flexing on the church and what you need to do to remedy that situation to get the devil to flee from you as we are commanded to in scripture.
The full article can be accessed at: https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/devil-is-flexing/
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The full article can be accessed at: https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/devil-is-flexing/
The men where you can see related content is here:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-the-devil.html
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