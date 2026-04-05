Why did you fire them?’ - ‘At the pleasure of the president’ - grilling of Hegseth during House hearing - clip

‘Why did you fire them?’ - ‘At the pleasure of the president’

Hegseth gets grilled during his testimony at a House hearing.

Adding:

From Top Gun to Top Goys: Iran war shreds Hollywood myths about US military supremacy

💬 “Some attribute the dismissal of US generals by a television host – who now also serves as US secretary of defense – to disagreements over a potential ground invasion of Iran,” Saeed Jalili, a senior advisor to Iran’s leadership, tweeted, trolling Pete Hegseth after his purge of a trio of US Army commanders.

“How difficult it must be, after decades of war crimes and bloodshed, for the generals to make a childlike minister understand that war with Iran is not a Hollywood movie,” he added, accompanying the post with a photo of US aircraft wrecked during the desperate operation to rescue a downed F-15 pilot.

👍 He’s got a point.

While the War on Terror-era wars saw the US military get bogged down in unwinnable insurgencies after first kicking down whatever conventional armies they encountered, Iran 2026 is the first conflict since Vietnam where the Pentagon hasn’t even been able to establish overwhelming air superiority, much less gain the confidence to safely insert a ground force.

🤨 And the Navy? It can’t approach to within 1,000 km of the Strait of Hormuz.





@geopolitics_prime