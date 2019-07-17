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Cancer Survivor Story - Karla O. at The Truth About Cancer LIVE '16 - Triple Positive Breast Cancer
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197 views • July 17, 2019
Karla Olson was 45 years old when she discovered a lump on her breast. Watch the full video to hear her story. In need of an extra dose of inspiration? Watch more cancer survivor stories here: http://bit.ly/more-survivor-stories
While doctors told Karla it was nothing to be concerned about, a gut feeling told her otherwise.
She sought out a surgeon who confirmed, to everyone's surprise, that it was triple positive breast cancer. The first thing that came to her mind was her children.
Hear Karla's account of her harrowing experience with chemo... and why she made the decision to stop treatment.
Hear Karla's story, how her focus shifted in order to heal, and why she's so passionate about spreading the message that cancer is NOT a death sentence.
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We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
While doctors told Karla it was nothing to be concerned about, a gut feeling told her otherwise.
She sought out a surgeon who confirmed, to everyone's surprise, that it was triple positive breast cancer. The first thing that came to her mind was her children.
Hear Karla's account of her harrowing experience with chemo... and why she made the decision to stop treatment.
Hear Karla's story, how her focus shifted in order to heal, and why she's so passionate about spreading the message that cancer is NOT a death sentence.
----------------------------------------------------------------
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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