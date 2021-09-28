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The Lie We Live
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20 views • September 28, 2021
S/o to Spencer Cathcart, original clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNVZ0ZPfE8s
The Lie We Live (2015) is a video written & created by Spencer Cathcart, which he originally published in January 2015. It received over 26 million views, however a music company put a copyright claim on it over a small portion of background music. In limited time Spencer was able to license new music to avoid this issue happening again. Otherwise this is the same video and the words are exactly the same.
Find me on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgezUkVGrrGsYM47GwkEeuw
Find me on Bit-chute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ (All Videos)
Find me on Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
Discord: Brayoda #5980
The Lie We Live (2015) is a video written & created by Spencer Cathcart, which he originally published in January 2015. It received over 26 million views, however a music company put a copyright claim on it over a small portion of background music. In limited time Spencer was able to license new music to avoid this issue happening again. Otherwise this is the same video and the words are exactly the same.
Find me on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgezUkVGrrGsYM47GwkEeuw
Find me on Bit-chute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ (All Videos)
Find me on Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
Discord: Brayoda #5980
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