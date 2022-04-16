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Grover Norquist: Trump tax rates still in effect this April 15
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70 views • April 16, 2022
The President of Americans for Tax Reform, Grover Norquist says that despite Joe Biden's proposals for record high tax increases come April 15 Americans will be paying lower Trump tax rates. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
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