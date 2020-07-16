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Wildfire Terrorism - PG&E power company and arsonists starting CA wildfires
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43 views • July 16, 2020
CAL FIRE says PG&E is the cause of the KincadeFire that burned nearly 78k acres, destroyed 374 structures, 4 people injured. Specifically, electrical transmission lines.
https://thefutureofnews.info/category/wildfires/
https://thefutureofnews.info/category/wildfires/
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