Blindspot 107 - Election 24 - Bye Bye Freedom as parties promise MORE Statism in South Africa

Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

19/4/24

The other day, while trying to make heads or tails of the election manifestos launched like promissory notes stuffed with words conspiring to convince your X to land on their allotted box on the ballot, Blindspot stumbled on something. If a party doesn’t get enough X’s, no bums from its ranks will fill parliamentary and provincial legislature seats with expensive aftershave and flamboyant garments, carrying huge baggage containing hot air and unrealisable electioneering promises. Nevertheless, we digress.





What did Blindspot stumble on while trying to make heads or tails of the multi-coloured political promissory raining down on the South African body politic?





Put shortly, looking at the hot air of a list of parties, we came to the following shocking conclusion.





With the exception of perhaps two parties, all the ostensibly incompatible party ideologies populating popular discourse, all of them share- and agree on one thing, being:

STATISM.





Every state is a despotism, be the despot one or many

Max Stirner